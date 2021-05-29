Gujarat: Central team visits Amreli to assess damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

It was told that out of the total 640 electricity poles collapsed in the cyclone, more than 500 have been restored and electricity is being gradually provided to hospitals, government offices, banks, and residential properties. (File Photo)

An inter-ministerial team of the Central Government, on Friday, visited various villages of Amreli district to assess the damage caused by cyclone Tauktae that hit the region on May 17.

The cyclone has caused massive damage to the region following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi did an aerial survey and announced relief package of Rs 1,000 crore. The team arrived in Gujarat on Thursday and it continued the visit Friday.

An official release stated that the team was given details of the damage at Kovaya village of Rajula tehsil by Amreli district collector Ayush Oak.

It was told that out of the total 640 electricity poles collapsed in the cyclone, more than 500 have been restored and electricity is being gradually provided to hospitals, government offices, banks, and residential properties.

The Amreli collector also informed the team that priority is being given to provide drinking water and people are being provided daily 70 litre water per person in a joint effort of water supply board and village panchayat.

District Development Officer Tejas Parmar also told the team that because 15 of the total 22 water sumps on Shiyal bet, an island, were filled up with water in advance, the residents there have faced minimum hardship related to drinking water.

Sarpanches of Kovaya and Rohisa villages told the team about the damage, including to the horticulture crops, in detail.

The team also visited cement plants, coastal area and jetty. It enquired about the means of livelihood of the locals while getting details of onion processing units, storage capacity and other small scale industries in the region.

The team is being led by Shri Prakash, joint secretary in the Union Home ministry. Relief Commissioner of Gujarat Harshad Patel accompanied the team along with other senior officials. The team is expected to conclude its visit on Saturday.

Amreli, Gir-Somnath and Bhavnagar are the three district severely affected by the cyclone.