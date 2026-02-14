Gujarat: Census to be carried out in two phases from April

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat government on Friday said that the upcoming census exercise would be carried out in two phases from April.
From April to September, Census officials will carry out the household listing and housing census which will be followed by the population census beginning February next year, a government release said.
The first phase was re-notified following the central notification issued on January 7.
According to the calendar drawn up by the government, the field work for the household surveys will be held from April 20 to May 19 during which data on condition of the house, assets and facilities owned by the families will be collected through a comprehensive house-to-house survey.
“Trained enumerators will visit each house and collect the necessary information in a systematic and confidential manner,” the release said.
Before the household phase, a self-enumeration process will be conducted in the 15-day period preceding the field survey during which people will get an opportunity to submit their information digitally, in order to “facilitate participation and improve data accuracy”.
The Gujarat government had recently issued a notification on the appointment of census officers. The government has appealed to people “to extend their full cooperation to the census officials and actively participate in this important exercise of national importance, which is the largest administrative and statistical exercise ever undertaken in the country”.
All information collected during the census will be kept strictly confidential and used only for statistical purposes as mandated under the Census Act 1948, officials said.
Data generated through the census would play an important role in planning and policy formulation, and contribute to shaping the development trajectory of both Gujarat and the country, they added.
