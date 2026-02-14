Gujarat: Census to be carried out in two phases from April

The Gujarat government had recently issued a notification on the appointment of census officers.

The Gujarat government on Friday said that the upcoming census exercise would be carried out in two phases from April.

From April to September, Census officials will carry out the household listing and housing census which will be followed by the population census beginning February next year, a government release said.

The first phase was re-notified following the central notification issued on January 7.

According to the calendar drawn up by the government, the field work for the household surveys will be held from April 20 to May 19 during which data on condition of the house, assets and facilities owned by the families will be collected through a comprehensive house-to-house survey.