Gujarat: CCTV footage to be examined in Rajya Sabha poll case

In the ongoing trial on a petition challenging the victory of Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls, the then returning officer DM Patel deposed before the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday and submitted CCTV footage from the polling day .

The admissibility of the CD containing the CCTV footage was challenged by BB Naik, representing Ahmed Patel, while the court of Justice Bela Trivedi said the footage shall be considered, nonetheless, and will be examined by the court on Thursday.

The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Balvantsinh Rajput challenged the victory of the Congress leader in the polls held on August 8, 2017.

The then returning officer, in his examination, said that Balwantsinh Rajput had filed a written objection against Congress MLAs Shailesh Parmar and Mitesh Garasiya (for disclosure of votes to Congress authorised agent, Shaktisinh Gohil.