Gujarat: Cases cross 13,000-mark; over 800 deaths in state so far

Vadodara tally neared 800 with 18 new cases, while Surat reported 29 more cases. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Vadodara tally neared 800 with 18 new cases, while Surat reported 29 more cases. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gujarat crossed 13,000-mark on Friday, with 359 new cases being reported across the state, taking the tally to 13,292. The death toll crossed 800 with 29 patients succumbing to the infection, 11 of whom had no other underlying comorbidity. The number of patients who are critical and on ventilator has reached 63 — the highest so far.

Ahmedabad reported 275 new cases taking the total to 9,724 while 26 others died taking the death toll to 645. Meanwhile, hospital authorities conducted the last rites of an 85-year-old man, who succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, on the family’s request.

According to an official statement by the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), the patient, Vadilal Gandhi, was admitted at IKDRC after testing positive for Covid-19. With his son under Covid-19 treatment and other family members under quarantine, the hospital conducted the final rites in accordance with a fresh directive from the government.

“Under the fresh directives from the State Health Department, hospitals have been asked to consider such requests on humanitarian grounds. The directive also asked Covid-care hospitals to facilitate cremation as per customs and tradition followed by the deceased family”, the IKDRC statement said.

Hasmukh Dave, an administrative staff at IKDRC said, “As per health department directives, we took note of Kiritbhai’s (son of Vadilal) request and cremated his father with due honours in his absence.”

Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi shared an anecdote of an exceptional case of recovery on Friday, where a patient from Vastral, Jaswantsingh Parihar (65), stabilised after being diagnosed with brain haemorrhage.

“On May 8, he had complained of a headache while amnesia was also observed. He was then taken to LG Hospital, and upon CT scan it was revealed he had brain haemorrhage while also testing positive for Covid-19. He was shifted to civil hospital on May 9. While his condition deteriorated, a surgery was undertaken at GCRI and upon completion, was shifted back to D-9 ward of Civil Hospital. He has now also recovered from amnesia.”

Vadodara tally neared 800 with 18 new cases, while Surat reported 29 more cases taking the total to 1,256. Gandhinagar crossed 200 cases while death toll went up to 10 with two more succumbing to the infection.

