Gujarat: Case of fraud lodged in recruitment exam scam

A total of 6 lakh applicants had appeared in this exam, which was held by Gujarat State Subordinate Staff Selection Board (GSSSB) across 3173 centres in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar police lodged a case of fraud against unknown persons for allegedly leaking the question paper of Bin Sachivalaya clerk and office assistant (grade 3) exam held on November 17, which was later cancelled by the state government.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar on Friday against unknown persons for allegedly leaking the question paper of Bin Sachivalaya grade 3 written exam, which was held on November 17.

“An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under sections 406, 409, 420 and 120 B for breach of trust, criminal breach of trust by public servant, fraud and criminal conspiracy along with sections of the IT act,” said a senior police official of Gandhinagar police.

The state government had cancelled Bin Sachivalaya clerk and office assistant (Grade 3) exam, which was held on November 17, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its primary investigation, concluded that the paper had leaked.

Mass protests by applicants had broken out in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in late November and Deecember, after CCTV footage emerged which showed few applicants allegedly using cell phones in the exam. Applicants had also alleged that the question paper was leaked and its answer set was circulated on whatsapp even before the exam was conducted on November 17. Opposition parties including Congress had also held demonstrations in Gandhinagar.

The FIR was lodged at the behest of a police complaint lodged by chief coordinator of the Bin Sachivalaya exam, Hasmukh Modi who informed police in his complaint that a total of 57 strong rooms were made in all 33 districts to store the question papers before the exam.

