Case filed over ‘derogatory’ post against PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Rupani and his deputy

Police have filed a case against a Facebook user for an alleged derogatory post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged against a Facebook user with the profile name Kapil Kumar alias Kapil Parmar under Indian penal code sections 500 for defamation, 505 (1b) for publishing a statement with intent to cause alarm in public, and 506 for criminal intimidation.

“As per instructions of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, a monitoring cell team had been keeping a watch on social media activities when on April 29, we came across multiple posts by the Facebook user Kapil Kumar who had used derogatory words against the Prime Minister, Home Minster, Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister with threatening language in order to cause alarm in public,” said a compliant by Harish Chandra Singh, LRD jawan in the FIR.

A cursory glance at the Facebook profile of Kapil Kumar showed his last post as praising the initiatives of former PM Manmohan Singh for various schemes and policies introduced by him while criticising current Prime Minister Narendra Modi over GST, demonetisation and Covid-19 lockdown.

In another post, the user had written “derogatory words” against the four leaders.

An official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell told The Sunday Express that an investigation has been launched into the case.