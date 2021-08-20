scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Gujarat: CAS holds operational review of IAF tasks

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 20, 2021 3:34:18 am
Gujarat: CAS holds operational review of IAF tasksChief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar, where he attended a two-day conference. (Express Photo)

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, conducted an operational review of missions and tasks of the Indian Air Force at a two-day Commanders’ Conference of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar.

Bhadauria arrived in Gandhinagar on August 17 for the meet.

A statement from the Defence Wing read, “CAS was received by Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command. CAS placed a wreath at the Command War Memorial and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Addressing the Commanders, CAS highlighted the need for maintaining operational readiness round-the-clock and sustained focus on capability enhancement.”

Adding that Bhadauria emphasised on the early operationalisation of newly inducted sensors and weapon systems, the statement said, “CAS exhorted the Commanders to leverage modern methods in training… While interacting with air warriors and civilian employees, he appreciated their immense contribution in operational deployments and disciplined approach towards mitigating the Covid crisis.”

