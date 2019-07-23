Gujarat: Car owned by BJP leader hits pedestrian, driver on the run

Police Monday lodged an FIR against the driver of a car owned by BJP general secretary of Bardoli taluka in Surat, Parikshit Desai, after it hit a pedestrian, leaving him with multiple fractures.

Advertising

The incident took place on Bardoli Kadod road in Talavdi on Sunday at around 8.30 pm when the car bearing the registration number – GJ-19AA-1402 – hit Ashok Patel (40), a resident of Bardoli, the police said.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people gathered at the spot and beat up the driver. However, before the police could be informed, the driver fled from the spot leaving behind the car.

The case was filed by Navinkumar Devendra Singh who accompanied Patel when the accident took place.

Advertising

Meanwhile, a purported video of the car showing liquor bottles and identity card of Desai inside the vehicle has also gone viral on social media.

Bardoli police inspector N S Chauhan said, “We have registered a case of rash driving against the car driver. He is yet to be identified. When our police team reached the spot, the car was not there. However, we have come across the video of the car showing liquor bottles and identity card of Desai inside the vehicle. We will call Desai to record his statements and will also seize the car.”

Patel was taken to Referral hospital at Bardoli for treatment. Sources said that he suffered multiple fractures to his left leg and injured his head. He is still unconscious and critical, doctors said.

Meanwhile, Congress president of Surat district, Jagdish Patel, handed over a memorandum to Surat district superintendent of police A M Muniya on Monday and demanded strict action against Desai and added that he should be probed under the prohibition case.