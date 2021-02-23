Gujarat: Campaigning outside polling booth; 4 Cong workers booked

Four Congress workers were booked in Ahmedabad for allegedly campaigning within 100 metres of a polling booth in Chandkheda area. (Reperesentational)

Four Congress workers were booked in Ahmedabad for allegedly campaigning within 100 metres of a polling booth in Chandkheda area on the day of corporation elections, in violation of the State Election Commission guidelines.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Chandkheda police station after the four allegedly held a poll campaign outside Booth number 4 -BS High School under Chandkheda ward on Sunday afternoon, while election was under way.

The four — Vitthal Makwana, Suresh Kakrecha, Vipul Valmiki and Sanjay Valmiki — have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 114 for offence committed when abettor present and sections of the Public Representation Act.

“The FIR was lodged after the zonal officer Bipin Patel of SEC deployed at Chandkheda ward submitted a written complaint against the four workers for organising a poll campaign with drums and other musical instruments right outside the polling booth, asking voters to vote for their party. Since the action of the workers were against the SEC guidelines, their instruments were seized and FIR was lodged,” said a police officer at Chandkheda police station.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday wrote a letter to the returning officer of the SEC in Jodhpur ward of Usmanpura in Ahmedabad alleging a two-hour delay in sealing the ballot box at Booth number 98 Meghdeep School and demanded repolling.

In two separate letters written by Balu Patel, chairman, Gujarat Congress Election Integration Committee and Manish Shah, Congress candidate for Jodhpur ward to the returning officer of SEC, the Congress said, “At Booth number 98 Meghdeep School, post 6 pm, the EVM machine was sealed in presence of our party’s agent by the SEC officials, after that all agents were asked to exit the school premises. However, entry to the school via its back gate continued after 6 pm, so Congress candidate Manish Shah went to investigate after 8.30 pm and saw officials sealing the ballot box two and a half hours later than the stipulated time. A video was shot of the event by the candidate himself which has been attached with the letter in the form of a CD. It is clear that the BJP has tried to interfere with the EVM so we demand repolling at the booth and action against accused officials (sic).”