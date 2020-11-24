Gujarat: Called for Covid service, several MBBS graduates want bond waived

Earlier, several MBBS doctors had approached the state health commissioner’s office but did not receive any satisfactory response for their concerns. (Representational)

DAYS AFTER the state health department issued an order directing 925 MBBS graduates from government colleges, who cleared their exams this year but not presented themselves for rural bond service, to report for Covid-19 duty in Ahmedabad, several doctors demanded the work should be considered sans the medical bond.

The doctors have also urged MBBS and postgraduate doctors from private and semi-private institutes to join forces too.

On November 20, state Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare issued an order directing 925 medical students, who cleared MBBS in 2020 but not yet appeared for their compulsory rural bond service, to present themselves for service before Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner in the next two days.

The decision was taken following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad post-Diwali and the need for doctors to treat the high influx of patients.

An MBBS-bonded doctor from B J Medical College, who did not wish to be named, said, “If we are being called for duty under the Epidemic Diseases Act, even doctors from private and semi-private institutes must be called for the same. Many of us are ready to pay the Rs 5 lakh bond amount and serve on the Covid-19 duty as well, but this proposal has been rejected by the state government.”

The MBBS graduates from government medical colleges have also claimed that with the NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation) just a month away, they will be at an “unfair disadvantage”.

The doctors said while on Covid-19 duty they would at a higher risk of contracting the infection when their counterparts in private medical college could prepare for the test unencumbered by any such conditions.

On Monday, around 40 MBBS-bonded doctors approached the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) seeking cooperation and support for addressing their demands and concerns.

Earlier, several MBBS doctors had approached the state health commissioner’s office but did not receive any satisfactory response for their concerns.

