Review under new rules: 2 Gujarat cadre IAS officers ordered to retire early

Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government has taken the decision after the last 15 years’ service of the two officers was reviewed under the provisions of the new All India Services Pension Rules by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 12:44 AM IST
gujarat government, Gujarat cadre IAS officers, Gujarat cadre IAS officers retirement age, Gujarat cadre IAS officers retirement, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsDahiya, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was suspended in 2019 after facing charges of bigamy, fraud, and criminal intimidation. He was subsequently reinstated in the service.
Make us preferred source on Google

In a significant development, two IAS officers of Gujarat cadre have been ordered to be prematurely retired from services after reviewing their services in the last 15 years, top sources in the Gujarat government said on Thursday. The two officers have been identified as Gaurav Dahiya and K Rajesh.

Rajesh is under suspension since July 2022 whereas Dahiya was posted as Additional Development Commissioner in the state government.

A top official in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Gujarat government confirmed the development while stating that the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government has taken the decision after the last 15 years’ service of the two officers was reviewed under the provisions of the new All India Services Pension Rules by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Under the new All Indian Services Pension rules, the performance of an officer is being reviewed after 15-20 years. And a complete review is being taken of the service from the perspective of integrity and morality. The two officers had a lot of issues in this regard and have been ordered to be prematurely retired from October 1, 2026 after their performance was reviewed by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary,” a top officer of the GAD said, on the condition of anonymity.

Rajesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was suspended in July 2022 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him for allegedly taking bribes for approving arms licenses, allotting government land and regularising encroachment on government land, among other charges. The charges were related to his tenure as Collector of Surendranagar district. Subsequently, he was also booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was later released on bail.

Dahiya, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was suspended in 2019 after facing charges of bigamy, fraud, and criminal intimidation. He was subsequently reinstated in the service.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments