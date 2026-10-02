Review under new rules: 2 Gujarat cadre IAS officers ordered to retire early

Dahiya, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was suspended in 2019 after facing charges of bigamy, fraud, and criminal intimidation. He was subsequently reinstated in the service.

In a significant development, two IAS officers of Gujarat cadre have been ordered to be prematurely retired from services after reviewing their services in the last 15 years, top sources in the Gujarat government said on Thursday. The two officers have been identified as Gaurav Dahiya and K Rajesh.

Rajesh is under suspension since July 2022 whereas Dahiya was posted as Additional Development Commissioner in the state government.

A top official in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Gujarat government confirmed the development while stating that the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government has taken the decision after the last 15 years’ service of the two officers was reviewed under the provisions of the new All India Services Pension Rules by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary.