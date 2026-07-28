Cement-concrete roads to replace asphalt in Gujarat cities: Government

“The cost of CC roads is higher than that of asphalt roads… CC roads are stronger and more durable. They are also convenient for heavy traffic, and their maintenance cost is also less,” the minister said.
He also said that a similar decision was taken for village roads with heavy traffic movement and where waterlogging was frequent in the monsoon. “These roads will also be converted into CC roads, gradually.”
“The Chief Minister has taken this people-centric decision without worrying about the additional expenditure, and to ensure that citizens get durable and high-quality infrastructure that will serve them for years,” the government stated in an official statement.
In another decision, for the flood-affected parts of Ahmedabad, the government has decided to provide financial assistance similar to the one announced for Surat recently. In an official statement, the government stated, “The local administration will conduct a transparent survey through physical verification, photography, and videography. The package aims to help businesses resume operations and restore livelihoods at the earliest.”
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After Surat faced severe flooding due to the recent heavy rain, the state had announced a financial package for the affected parts of the city and district. The package included one-time financial aid for people running businesses and interest assistance on term loans for people who conduct business in permanent shops.
The government has also decided to exempt persons of residential and commercial units affected by the floods in Surat city from paying taxes for a year.
Briefing mediapersons about issues discussed in the Cabinet meeting, Vaghani also said the CM appreciated efforts of power department personnel who restored electricity supply in villages across the state following recent heavy rains.
Quoting Vaghani, an official release said the recent rains had disrupted power in 1197 villages and electricity was restored within hours.
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“…electricity supply was restored within a matter of hours in 1197 villages affected by the recent heavy rains in Gujarat. The adverse weather damaged 2,575 power feeders, 1,464 electricity poles, and nearly 5,000 transformers across the state. To restore the damaged infrastructure, more than 900 specialised teams, comprising over 3,400 power personnel, worked continuously on the ground under emergency conditions,“ it stated.
It added that while applauding the efforts of power department personnel, the CM also issued clear instructions that there should be no compromise on the safety and security of employees.
“He (CM Patel) stressed that all safety protocols must be strictly followed during restoration work and directed that field personnel should be deployed only after being provided with all necessary safety gear and equipment,” Vaghani said.
He added, “The Chief Minister also observed that workers sometimes neglect to use the available safety equipment in their eagerness to complete restoration work quickly or due to habit. He therefore instructed that all personnel must use the prescribed safety gear properly. He directed that any additional tools, equipment, or safety facilities required to ensure the safety of employees should be provided by the State Government on priority.”
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More