Cement-concrete roads to replace asphalt in Gujarat cities: Government

Henceforth, all internal roads within the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations in the state will be made from cement-concrete (CC) instead of asphalt, the Gujarat cabinet has decided.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday and made public by senior minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani.

According to Vaghani, citizens face several difficulties as heavy rains damage asphalt roads.

“This decision was taken as a permanent remedy for that,” Vaghani said.

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“The cost of CC roads is higher than that of asphalt roads… CC roads are stronger and more durable. They are also convenient for heavy traffic, and their maintenance cost is also less,” the minister said.