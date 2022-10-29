Ahead of polls, Gujarat to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code

Ahead of the Assembly election, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi Saturday announced that the Gujarat cabinet has decided to implement a uniform civil code (UCC).

Giving details on the same at a press conference at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, union minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala said, “We have been making some demands from our days of youth. For Ram janmabhoomi, for (abrogation of) Article 370 and UCC. I want to congratulate and express my gratitude to chief minister Bhupendra Patel that you have taken the next step towards fulfilling an old demand of BJP. Like Ram Mandir and Kashmir, this issue (of UCC) has been passed by the Gujarat government (in the Cabinet). A committee will be soon formed and based on its report, the way for implementing this law will open up in the state.”

“The committee will be constituted under the leadership of a retired high court judge. The Cabinet has given the chief minister the right to constitute the committee and is expected to comprise of three to four members and its scope of work too will be decided. I believe when the committee will be announced, the timeline too will be declared,” added Rupala.

Explaining on the government’s rationale for this decision, Rupala said, “If there’s an assault, it is not seen if someone is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh. All are entertained the same way. But when property comes into the picture, that too inherited property, then it is seen if the son can be given or not, whether the wife and daughter have a right over the property or not. A lot of such disputes remain stuck and even among citizens there is a feeling that ‘this person is getting and that person is not’.”

Rupala added, “Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, a demand that has been coming forth is ‘Ek Bharat, Sresth Bharat’ and to strengthen this demand, when GST came, that was the first time it came to our attention that how beneficial it can be if there is one law across the country. Today that law has become stable and everyone has become involved to see how this law (GST) can benefit their own states. Initially there were some disagreements but today GST decisions are being taken unanimously. There can be no better news than this for the believers in our country’s democracy. No decision has been taken by majority but rather unanimously.”

“Today if there is something in the mind of states with regard to GST, they cannot directly implement it and neither can the union government. Be it reducing, increasing etc, everything has to be done through the GST Council. So essentially, after Lok Sabha, an institution has been set up through a law for the whole country. Similarly, by implementing UCC, the issues of rights and civil disputes going on for citizens — be it mothers, sisters, children — and giving all uniform rights, is an announcement of huge relief (for all). This is an attempt to bring commonality in dharmik ane sampradayik (religious and communal) positions that bring about differences in rights and civil disputes. Adivasis are a constitutionally recognised identity, they do not fall under religious or communal categories,” Rupala added.

He added, “In Gujarat, under various acts, there are several serious complaints before the state government where the rights of a son and daughter over a father’s property, a wife’s right over their husband’s property, marriage-related, etc, are in dispute.” Indicating Uttarakhand’s decision at implementing UCC earlier this year and now with the Gujarat government also joining the league, Rupala added that “Gujarat government will be credited for taking this initiative forward in the country”.

Advertisement

Gujarat minister of education Jitu Vaghani, taking to Twitter to hail the government’s decision, said, “Uniform Civil Code” means that all sections of the society irrespective of their religion shall be treated equally according to a common civil law, which shall be applicable to all uniformly. “Development for all, equal rights for all, appeasement of none — the mantra of the double engine government of Gujarat! UCC soon to be implemented in Gujarat! One Nation, One Law and One Civil Code!. Implementation of the Common Civil Code will bring about legal equality which will instill solidarity among citizens and speedy disposal of cases pending in the judiciary for years,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, responding to a media question on how the Gujarat government plans to implement this given that there are approximately 10 days left for imposition of Model Code of Conduct, Rupala responded, “That is what you believe, (but) the next government will be formed by us (BJP).”