Gujarat CAA protests: Letter to CM over ‘unfair’ permissions

On a day when several leaders of the BJP joined a roadshow organised by an organisation called “Nagrik Samiti” to support the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country, the Minority Coordination Committee of Gujarat has written a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, urging that the state must allow equal opportunity to those in protest of the law to carry out rallies, in the spirit of equality.

The letter, signed by Mujahid Nafis, Convener of the Minority’s Coordination Committee in Gujarat, has contented that the rallies taken out in support of the CAA have been permitted, while those in protest of the Act have been denied permission.

It states, “You are aware that the Constitution of India has been surpassed to clear the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is based on religious discrimination, which is in clear violation of the Articles 5, 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution of India…Police officers are denying permissions to those wishing to carry out rallies in protest of the CAA while those rallies that are in favour of the Act are being granted permission. Off the record, officers are telling people wishing to protest that there has been an ‘order’ to not allow permissions to protest rallies. But an organisation named ‘Nagrik Samiti’ has been granted permission to hold a roadshow in support of the said Act.” The letter further cites Article 14 of the Constitution and contends that denying permissions to one section of protesters but granting permission to those in support is a “clear violation” of the principle of equality.

The letter urges the CM to ensure that the values of the Constitution are upheld by allowing an equal platform to all rallies, whether in support or against the said law.

