Gujarat CAA protests: 10 more people arrested for rioting in Vadodara

The Vadodara Crime Branch, on Tuesday, arrested 10 more persons in connection with the stone pelting incident of December 20 in Hathikhana area of Vadodara, during protests against the newly enacted citizenship law.

Basheer Mulla (46), Altaf Memon (38), Imtiyaz Pathan (45), Arif Vora (40), Javed Sheikh (44), Zuber Sheikh (22) and Nazeer Sheikh (42) were arrested from various locations in Vadodara and Sahil Sindhi (20), Aiyaz Maniyar (21) and Aiyaaz Pathan (22) were arrested from Ahmedabad. Of these, Nazeer Sheikh was arrested for sheltering the accused at his home in Vadodara.

So far, the police has arrested 26 persons in connection with the case. The previously arrested accused had been sent for four days police remand.

Violence had erupted in the communally sensitive area of the city on Friday, after residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside the mosque. The FIR states that after the residents confronted the police over the videography, a mob of 80-90 people armed with swords, stones and other sharp-edged weapons, charged towards the police and started pelting stones, while sloganeering against the new citizenship law. The police resorted to two rounds of firing and lobbed 30 tear gas shells to control the situation.

Based on video evidences, an offence was registered the same night against 37 people at the city police station under IPC sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120 (B) (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 307 (Attempt to murder.), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.) and under relevant sections of the Public Property Damage Act.

