From Rs 28,000 to Rs 1 lakh: The skyrocketing cost of returning home for Gujaratis stuck in Gulf

As the military confrontation between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran escalates into a full-scale regional crisis in West Asia, the impact is being felt acutely in northern Gujarat. Over 200 natives of the Mehsana-Patan region of the state are currently stranded across the Gulf, facing shuttered businesses, grounded flights, and a sudden surge in travel costs.

Among those caught in the turmoil are Alpesh Kumar Patel and his two nephews: Yogesh and Parth Kumar Patel. Alpesh and Yogesh are from the Mehsana district, whereas Parth is from the neighbouring Patan district.

Having landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 25 for a business trip involving oil, gas, and scrap metal, their plans were upended when the conflict intensified on February 28. They are now forced to stay at a hotel in Bur Dubai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Alpesh said that although the atmosphere remains routine, local authorities have issued strict advisories against leaving the hotel except for meals. Around 50 people from Gujarat are stranded at a neighbouring hotel in Dubai, he added.

Alpesh said that he and one of his nephews have return flights booked for March 10, while his other nephew’s return ticket is scheduled for March 5.

“We were considering an early departure in case we finished our work sooner, but we were unable to complete our tasks. We were unable to visit Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, or Abu Dhabi due to the prevailing situation. We had planned to travel to these locations for business purposes,” Alpesh said.

The airspace closure has turned the return journey into a financial and logistical ordeal for Alpesh and his nephews. He said they had originally booked round-trip tickets for Rs 28,000. One-way emergency fares have now skyrocketed to Rs 1 lakh per person.

Story continues below this ad

“Even so, the flight isn’t from Dubai because the airspace here is closed. We need to travel to Oman first, then go to Muscat to catch a flight. However, this means we also need to obtain a visa for Oman, which adds to the complexity. We are quite concerned about how things might develop,” said Alpesh.

He added that they hope the situation will normalise so they can return on their booked flight from Dubai on March 10. Alpesh also said that they have made an advance payment for their hotel stay in Dubai until March 10. As a precautionary measure, they have stored food for 2-3 days in case the situation worsens.

He stated that they have contacted the Indian Embassy in Dubai, which informed them that all updates will be provided through social media.

Political interventions

Mayank Nayak, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and a native of Mehsana, has launched a helpline for those from Mehsana stranded in the Gulf region. Members of the Patel community have reached out to him for assistance. Alpesh said Nayak personally made a video call to them, during which they provided him with their details.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nayak said that approximately 250 people stranded in the Gulf region have contacted his helpline. He has submitted their details to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) using the MEA’s Madad portal.

Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi and the Gujarat BJP have launched helplines to assist those from the state stranded in the Gulf region due to the conflict.