Gujarat bus accident: Tuition centre owner, bus driver among three booked

Dang district police have registered a criminal case against the owner of the Surat coaching centre, Niti Patel, in connection with the Saturday’s accident when 10 children were killed after a bus carrying students of the coaching centre fell into a 200-foot-deep ravine in Mahal and Badripada forest area of the district.

The FIR, registered at Subir police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of one the deceased students, also named the driver of the bus, Dinesh Mehta, and bus owner. All the three have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, causing hurt by act endangering life of others among others.

According to Subir police, the bus had a capacity of 54 passengers. However, a total 90 persons, including 68 students were travelling on it when the accident happened. The driver of the bus and owner of the tuition centre are among those injured and have been shifted to Surat Civil Hospital.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday reached Surat and met the injured students at the Civil Hospital. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the ten students’ families who died in the accident.

The government also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the 28 severely injured students who have been moved to Surat Civil Hospital from Ahwa.

Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava and Health Minister Kishor Kanani also reached Surat to meet the relatives of the victims on Sunday.

Kanani said that all arrangements were being made to help in the rescue operations, adding that the government is also probing the accident.

Police said that all the students of class I to X were on their way to Mahal in Dangs district for a trip.