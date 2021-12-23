Gujarat: Less than 2 per cent buildings without BU permit sealed in municipality areas

With the Gujarat High Court expected to take up a public interest litigation concerning fire safety and building safety in buildings in Gujarat on Thursday, the state government in its affidavit dated December 22 submitted that within municipality areas in the state, its survey has found 1,863 high-rise buildings without building use (BU) permission as of December 20, of which only 28 buildings have been sealed “due to shortage of manpower”. This would indicate, only about 1.5 per cent of the buildings without valid BU permits were sealed in municipalities.

Meanwhile, 104 hospitals and 301 schools in municipality areas are without valid fire NOC as on December 20.

“Against the said non-compliant 104 hospitals, the departments concerned have sealed 52 hospitals, disconnected water supply in case of 34 hospitals and disconnected sewage in case of 7 hospitals,” stated the affidavit filed by joint secretary at urban development and urban housing department RH Vasava. On the other hand, nearly 40 per cent of the non-compliant schools (127) have been sealed.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in an affidavit dated December 21 submitted that it has sealed 203 buildings and 3,173 units which include units in residential high-rise buildings which do not have BU permission.

While the AMC in its affidavit filed by town development officer at AMC Rajesh Patel did not mention a total of how many buildings were found without valid BU permits, it was stated that directions have been issued to the estate department officers concerned “to identify and/or cross-identify the record, for the purpose of identifying the high-rise buildings which are not having valid BU permission…The process of identification and cross-verification are in process and the same would continue and the answering corporation would continue with its action in tune with the provision of law..,” stated AMC’s affidavit.

In another affidavit filed through in-charge chief fire officer at Ahmedabad Fire Emergency Service (AFES) Rajesh Bhatt, it was submitted that the fire department has identified eight buildings in Ahmedabad city where it was found that unauthorised construction would result in obstruction to the fire vehicle in the event of a fire.

“The fire department…has issued notices under the Fire Act to the chairman of the buildings to remove the obstruction within the premises, so that fire vehicle can approach the concerned building in the event of fire,” the affidavit read.

According to AFES, as on date all 1,761 hospitals and clinics in Ahmedabad city have valid fire NOCs, and only 49 of the total 2,474 schools are without valid fire NOC.