Gujarat: Budget ‘silent’ on jobs, farmer debt, health, education, says MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat’s annual budget for the year 2022-23, presented by the Bhupendra Patel government is “silent” on filling vacant positions in the government, writing off farmer debts and doubling of budget for health and education, said independent MLA Jignesh Mewani, while speaking on budget proposals in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday.

“The budget should reflect dreams of the people of the state. The people of the state had expected vacancies in state government to be filled, farmers debts to be written-off, and the practice of appointing government employees through outsourcing be done away with. None of this was there in the budget,” Mewani said adding there was an expectation that education and health will get the “top most priority” in the budget.

“People are asking for a doubling of the budget for health and education,” he said, attacking the BJP government for the 6,188

dilapidated anganwadis and 700 government schools having a single teacher.

The MLA also pointed out that there are no MRI or CT scan machines in government health centres in around 17 districts.