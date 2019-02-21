Gujarat budget session: GSFC losses pile up to Rs 2,500 crore

The cumulative losses of Gujarat State Financial Corporation (GSFC) — a state-level institution set up to provide medium and long-term credit to MSMEs — crossed Rs 2,500 crore at the end of the financial year 2017-18.

“The corporation registered a loss of Rs 115.53 crore during the year, compared to Rs 117.18 crore reported in 2016-17. The accumulated loss stood at Rs 2,572 crore,” stated the 58th annual report of the entity that was tabled in the ongoing interim Budget session of Gujarat legislative Assembly.

The Gujarat government holds 55 per cent shares in the GSFC, while SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) with 28 per cent shares is the second biggest shareholder in this entity. Last year, the accumulated losses were Rs 2,457 crore.

The corporation, which is also listed on Bombay Stock Exchange, could not source adequate funds and since 2001-02, it discontinued activities related to sanction and disbursement of loans and had been concentrating on recovery of dues. In 2017-18, the corporation recovered Rs 8.66 crore of its dues.

“With discontinuance of main activities, the corporation has deployed its entire machinery towards recovery of dues,” the report stated. Almost all good accounts have been settled and the corporation is now left with sticky and inactive accounts. Recovery from such accounts, which are non-performing assets (NPAs), is an uphill task for the corporation that has Industries Commissioner Mamta Verma as its Managing Director.

The report pointed out that “recovery of NPAs, not backed by security” is a matter of concern for the corporation, which has already devised and implemented one-time settlement schemes for different category of debtors.

The maximum credit exposure for the corporation is in chemical sector, followed by textiles and plastic industries. This loss-making entity of the Gujarat government is no where near to revival in a state where MSMEs are present in large numbers and has been regularly complaining of shortage of bank finance.

“Keeping in view the present status of the corporation, it is not in a position to restart its main operational activities in near future and hence could not tap the opportunities available,” the report added.