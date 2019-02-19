Toggle Menu
Gujarat budget session: Governor cuts short his speech amid Oppn slogan

Some Congress members, led by Vikram Madam, came near the well and raised slogans, demanding stern action against perpetrators of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district where 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

Governor O P Kohli at the Assembly on the first day of Budget session, Monday. (Photo: CMO, Gujarat)

Governor O P Kohli was forced to cut short his customary address to the Assembly on Monday amid slogan shouting by Congress legislators over the Pulwama terror attack and farm loan waiver issue.

As soon as the Governor began addressing the House, the Congress members started shouting slogans “Atankvad na khatamo karo, hum tamare sathe chhiye (end terrorism, we are with you)”.

The Congress members also demanded loan waiver for farmers in Gujarat.

After five minutes amid sloganeering, the Governor stopped his address midway and left the house after tabling his speech.

Earlier, as the Governor began his address to the House, he expressed grief over the death of the CRPF personnel.

“Intra-nation and international terrorism is a global menace, the terrifying result of which have been suffered by our nation recently… The brave CRPF jawans have become martyrs in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Kashmir. I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to their families and pay tributes to them,” Kohli said in his address.

The Governor has called for a five-day Assembly session from Monday to present the vote-on-account instead of a full budget in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

