Gujarat: Budget boost to police, ACB, forensics dept

The Gujarat government under the newly introduced annual budget 2021-22 intends to strengthen the state police units, Forensic Sciences Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with enhanced budgetary provisions.

As per the budget of Rs 7,960 crore sanctioned for the Home department, initiatives such as strengthening of parole/ furlough squads, local crime branch, anti human trafficking units (AHTU), economic offences wing, ACB, and SC/ST cells have been introduced. The units have been given budgetary allocation in view of the recent trend of criminal activities in the state as per NCRB report.

As per the state budget, a provision of Rs 22.59 crore has been made for allotting 653 new posts in 9 new police stations, Rs 13.57 crore for 199 new posts in the ACB, Rs 10.77 crore for 147 new posts in AHTU, Rs 86.84 lakh for 18 new posts in the state intelligence branch, Rs 4.3 crore for 153 new posts in the LCB of all four police commissionerates, Rs 5.44 crore for 180 new posts in the Parole/Furlough Squad, Rs 2.84 crore for 52 new posts to the office of Forensic Science Laboratory for conviction rate improvement project, Rs 3.3 crore for 81 new posts at Ahmedabad City for Economic Offences wing and Rs 57 lakh for 16 new posts in the SC/ST cell in Amreli and Surendranagar.