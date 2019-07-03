Gujarat Budget: Amnesty offered on 20,000 pre-GST cases

The Gujarat government on Tuesday, in the modified state budget for the year 2019-20, declared an amnesty scheme to fast-track the resolution of over 20,000 pending tax litigations that existed before the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The amnesty scheme will cover industries and traders as well.

Presenting tax proposals in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, “Before the introduction of GST, various taxes like Sales Tax, VAT, Motor Spirit Tax, CST, Entry Tax, Sugarcane Purchase Tax etc were in force. Over 20,000 litigations pertaining to these taxes are pending at different stages.” Patel said adding that various industry and trade associations had approached the government for such a scheme. He said that it would help the government recover old dues and reduce administrative expenditure.

The scheme will remain operative for a period of six months beginning August 15, 2019. “If the outstanding amount of tax is paid during the period of the amnesty scheme, liberal relief will be granted in interest and penalty,” Patel told the House. The benefit of the scheme will be available to those traders and service providers against whom the original demand is less than Rs 100 crore. “The detailed scheme will be announced shortly,” Patel said.

In other tax proposals, the state government increased the rate of Electricity Duty (ED) levied on self generation from conventional resources for captive consumption by industries. The rates were last revised in 2013. “Most of the industrial undertakings in the state procure electricity from power distribution companies and ED is levied at a rate of 15 per cent on the same, which comes to about Rs 1.50 per unit as per the current price. The rate of ED on captive consumption is 55 paise per unit,” Patel said, increasing ED for captive consumption to 70 paise per unit.

“I also propose to link the rate with the Wholesale Price Index and to change the rates annually in accordance with WPI,” the deputy CM said. The move is expected to increase tax revenues by Rs 180 crore in the current financial year and by approximately Rs 270 crore annually.

The Gujarat government also increased stamp duty charged at a fixed amount on certain instruments. For instance, the stamp duty of Rs 20 charged on instruments relating to the affidavits and the Notaries Act has been raised to Rs 50. “This duty was last revised in April 1, 2000. Today 19 years have passed,” Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar said, interacting with media-persons after the budget presentation. “If the printing cost of the document today comes to around Rs 15, there are (also) distribution costs and commission to the stamp vendor (that need to be taken into consideration).”

Similarly, the Rs 100 stamp duty charged on instruments related to adoption deeds, marriage registration and partnership, and release of Ancestral property in favour of legal heirs has been doubled to Rs 200. “The rate of stamp duty is Rs 100 on all other instruments except those mentioned above, which is effective since April 2000 or April 2006 or prior to that. I propose to increase this rate to Rs 300,” Nitin Patel said during his budget presentation. The increase in stamp duty will help the government earn an additional Rs 107 crore in revenues during the current financial year and Rs 160 crore annually thereafter.

The government has however left the stamp duty charged on instruments on an ad valorem basis (in proportion to the estimated value of goods or transactions concerned) – including on immovable property – unchanged