Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Gujarat Budget’s infra push: Rs 5 lakh crore to be spent in 5 years, big allocations for metro and bullet train projects

The Gujarat government has presented a Rs 3.01 lakh crore Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal

Gujarat Budget 2023There is a 23 percent increase in budgetary provisions compared to last year. (Twitter/ KanuDesai)
Gujarat Budget's infra push: Rs 5 lakh crore to be spent in 5 years, big allocations for metro and bullet train projects
The Gujarat government on Friday presented a Rs 3.01 lakh crore Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal, a 23 per cent rise in budgetary provisions when compared to last year. Announcing the Budget, Finance Minister Kanu Desai said that the state would spend Rs 5 lakh crore over the next five years for development of infrastructural facilities.

Besides this, Rs 905 crore was also allocated for metro projects in Ahmedabad and Surat. A provision of Rs 200 crore to cover equity contribution for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project was also announced in the state budget today. Rs 100 crore was also sanctioned for construction of iconic bridges in various municipal corporations, the Finance Minister stated.

Desai said that the state would also focus on development of ports and water bodies. Rs 1415 crore has been allocated for building the Bhadbhut reservoir on the Narmada river and Rs 150 crore for developing the Sabarmati riverfront near GIFT City. The Budget also earmarked Rs 640 crore for developing new fishing ports in Gujarat and the strengthening existing centres. Rs 76 crore has also been provided for developmental measures in the GIFT City.

On the education front, Desai annouced that new medical colleges will be established in Aravali, Chotta Udepur, Mahisagar and Dang districts. Apart from these, five new nursing colleges will also be set up. The Gujarat government has also earmarked a sum of Rs 75 crore to provide bicycles to 2 lakh students from the scheduled and developing castes.

A provision of Rs 27 crore has also been made to develop the Gir Sanctuary and two more lion safaris.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:09 IST
