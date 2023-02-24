Boost for Education in Gujarat: Rs 43,000 crore allocated, aid to RTE beneficiaries

The Gujarat government announced a provision of Rs 43,651 crore for the Education Department for the year 2023-24 — an increase by 25 per cent from the last year — in the state Budget presented on Friday.

Among the schemes included for education sector in this Budget is ‘Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme’, claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, and aims to provide assistance for beneficiaries of Right to Education Act (RTE) and from economically weaker section to complete their schooling.

A provision of Rs 3,109 crore has been announced for Mission Schools of Excellence for the financial year 2023-24.

This is the first time in the history of the state that the education budget is claimed to have been increased by 25 per cent compared to the previous year — earlier this hike used to range from 7 to 10 per cent. In the last Budget, Rs 34,884.47 crore was allocated for the education sector.

Under ‘Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme’, children who have studied from Class 1 to 8 under the 25 per cent reservation in private schools under Right to Education Act (RTE) and are under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, will be provided school vouchers of Rs 20,000 per student per year to continue their studies from Classes 9 to 12 in a private school.

For the scheme, a provision of Rs 50 crore for 25,000 students selected through competitive examinations in the financial year 2023-24 has been announced.

Following the long-pending demands from government school teachers’ associations to reduce the additional non-academic burden from them, a new scheme of ‘School Assistant’ for government primary schools was announced in the Budget.

For this, in about 6,400 government primary schools — 4,600 bigger schools with student enrolment of more than 300 and 1,800 pay-center schools with student strength of less than 30 — will be provided school assistants.

A provision of Rs 87 crore for the year 2023-24 has been announced for funding of 6,400 school assistants under this scheme.

“These school assistants will handle computer lab, all non-academic activities like daily reporting, record keeping, online operation of schools, academic operations as and when required,” stated an education official.

With the country readying to host Olympics 2036 and especially Gujarat bidding for this hosting, to encourage students of government schools for sports, yoga and other physical education activities, a budget provision of Rs 66 crore for appointment of sports assistants in nearly 5,000 government primary and secondary schools with student strength above 300 under Mission Schools of Excellence has been announced.

For government and grant-in-aid primary, secondary and higher secondary schools teachers, a provision has been made to introduce health card scheme for cashless medical facility to all teachers. This will also save time of the department in processing the file at every level of claim.

At present, government teachers are provided Rs 1000 as health benefits as their salary component.

For higher education, the state government has announced to establish Cyber Security Awareness and Creative Handholding (CAWACH) centres in more than 500 government and grant-in-aid colleges with the intention to protect these students from the undesirable activities like cybercrime, cyber fraud and mobile addiction.

Other highlights

-Rs 3,109 crore allocation for Mission Schools of Excellence: 20,000 bigger government and aided schools in the state will be equipped with physical and digital infrastructure — 50,000 new classrooms, 1.5 lakh smart classrooms, 20,000 computer labs.

-Rs 90 crore for Gyan Shakti Residential Schools: 50 Gyan Shakti Residential Schools will be established across the state under social partnership.

-Rs 64 crore for Gyan Setu Day schools: Around 400 advanced schools, at least one in every taluka and municipal corporation zone, in which 30,000 students will be admitted in the year 2023-24.

-Rs 5 crore for Raksha Shakti Schools: Plan to establish 10 Rakshashakti Schools for classes 6 to 12 similar to Sainik Schools run by Sainik Schools Society under Ministry of Defence.

-Rs 531 crore for visiting teachers: To appoint one teacher per class in government and aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools selected under Mission Schools of Excellence scheme.

– Rs 150 crore to start new higher education institutes and also to make infrastructure facilities and IT equipment in the existing institutes.

– Rs 5 crore for encouraging students from Schedule Casts, Schedule Tribes, other backward and economically weaker sections to participate in online courses under SWAYAM certificate scholarship scheme under STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).