Gujarat: Water management gets lion’s share in Nitin Patel’s Rs 2 lakh crore Budget

Presenting an over Rs 2 lakh crore Budget, the highest in Gujarat’s history, Finance Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday allocated a lion’s share of the expenditure towards water management in the wake of the state grappling with an acute water crisis.

“For the first time, the state Budget has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore (Rs 2,04,815). The government will spend Rs 20,000 crore over the next three years to ensure no household in Gujarat is left without tap water. Rs 4,500 crore has been allocated this year for this purpose,” Patel said.

Gujarat is facing a severe water shortage this year with 96 of the state’s 250 tehsils, spanning 17 districts, having been declared either drought-affected or scarcity-hit, a majority of these in Saurashtra and North Gujarat.

Besides Rs 7,157 crore has been allocated for Sauni yojana and other water supply schemes. The ambitious Sardar Sarovar Narmada Yojana has been allocated Rs 6,595 crore in the Budget.

Nitin Patel also declared a new scheme — Vhali Dikri Yojana — to improve girl childbirth rate and to boost women’s economic and social standing. Niti Aayog figures in Gujarat suggest the state has one of the lowest sex ratios in the country.

According to data tabled in Lok Sabha last week, Gujarat is among 25 states that have registered an increase in sex ratio at birth. However, the state still lags behind in all-India sex ratio of 929 as per in 2017-16.