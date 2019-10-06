Gujarat: BSF seizes two Pakistani fishing boats

The Border Security Force in Gujarat seized two Pakistani fishing boats on Saturday. The boats were found abandoned in a creek in Kutch district, which shares a border with Pakistan, official sources said.

Advertising

The two wooden boats, fitted with single engines, were found around 8:25 am at Dafa creek during patrolling by the BSF. The boats were carrying fishing equipment, but nobody was found on board, an official said.

A thorough search operation of the entire area is underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the boat or the area, sources added.

Security agencies have reported several cases of Pakistani fishing boats lying abandoned in the area in the past couple of months.