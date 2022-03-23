Gujarat: BSF personnel shoots himself with service rifle while on duty

A 44-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted at the international Indo-Pak border in Vav taluka of Banaskantha allegedly shot himself with his service rifle on Monday.

The victim identified as Bhomaram Rugaram, a native of Nagaur in Rajasthan, was posted at zero point of the Indo Pak border, near the Limbuni outpost in Mavsari area, which comes under Ambaji Border Outpost (BOP) of the BSF.

“Around 7:30 am on Monday, the victim jawan Bhomaram had gone on a vigil round with his colleague at zero point when he used his service rifle to shoot himself in the head. A phone call was made to Mavsari police station by the victim’s colleague after which police teams were rushed to the spot,” said a senior police official at Mavsari Police station.

Read | BSF seizes 2 Pakistani boats at Sir Creek

“The victim was taken to Vav general hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. We have not found any note from the victim and the reason for him taking the extreme step is not known. An accidental death report has been filed in the matter. Today, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot to collect cartridge samples,” the official added.

The incident on Monday happened barely a day after a state reserve police jawan shot himself dead with a service rifle at the police headquarters in Gandhinagar.