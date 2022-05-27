Gujarat: BSF opens fire, catches Pak fisherman

The Border Security Force (BSF) had to open fire while trying to chase and encircle a Pakistani fisherman who had crossed into Indian territory near Harami Nala in Kutch district of Gujarat on Friday. The fisherman was apprehended after the search party fired three rounds.

“He was part of the same team of fishermen that was caught on Thursday. He would have hidden himself in the marshes,” a senior BSF official told The Indian Express. The BSF also recovered five more Pakistani boats during their search operation in the Harami Nala area.

After the Friday morning operation, the total number of Pakistani fishermen caught by the BSF is now three and the number of fishing boats seized has risen to nine since May 26.

The BSF in Gujarat rarely opens fire on Pakistani fishermen intruding into Indian waters. According to officials, intruding Pakistani fishermen tend to flee on seeing a BSF patrol approaching. In a similar incident in September 2017, a BSF patrol party had to open fire when it noticed movement in the disputed Sir Creek Area at 2 am. Five rounds were fired to stop the intruding fishermen from fleeing back into Pakistani territory.