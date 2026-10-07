Days after launch, bridge meant to ease traffic snarls ends up causing them

Gaurav said the firm has been asked to explain the technical reasons for the situation and compare the traffic flow when the study was conducted with the situation now. Work on this bridge began in 2023.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to a design consultant firm involved in a Railway Overbridge (ROB) project at Makarba, which has caused traffic chaos within two weeks of its inauguration.
The congestion prompted the civic body to widen the connecting road to implement immediate traffic solutions.
Ahmedabad-based DELF Consulting Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd, which, according to its website, is an extension of DELF – South Africa, was the design consultant for the Makarba ROB, which Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated on September 24 under the ‘Phatak-mukt Bharat’ Abhiyaan—a campaign to free roads from level crossings.
The four-lane bridge, meant to ease traffic snarls caused by Level Crossing 24 on the Ahmedabad-Botad broad-gauge section, ended up landing at a junction on Corporate Road in southwest Ahmedabad and resulting in congestion on roads connecting the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.
“The AMC has instructed the project’s design consultant, DELF Consulting Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd., to conduct a technical study of the current traffic situation and submit a detailed report. The firm has been instructed to analyse the root causes of the current traffic congestion and traffic flow patterns, and to submit a detailed report outlining both immediate corrective measures and long-term solutions,” Dinesh Gaurav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Roads and Building Department, said.
Gaurav said the firm has been asked to explain the technical reasons for the situation and compare the traffic flow when the study was conducted with the situation now. Work on this bridge began in 2023.
According to the show-cause notice, “The bridge lands in proximity to the Corporate Road junction, leaving inadequate length for merging, weaving and dispersal of traffic.”
Based on the said technical study and the clarifications provided by the design consultant, an appropriate technical evaluation will be conducted, and necessary further action will be taken to alleviate the traffic congestion, the official added.
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In response to the traffic issues, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has implemented a ‘capsule design’ layout to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion.
“Also, the AMC has undertaken the widening of the existing road from Corporate Crossroads to SG Highway to its full width. Efforts are underway to ensure that traffic flow on this route improves significantly upon the completion of this work,” Dinesh Gaurav added.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More