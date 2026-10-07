Days after launch, bridge meant to ease traffic snarls ends up causing them

Gaurav said the firm has been asked to explain the technical reasons for the situation and compare the traffic flow when the study was conducted with the situation now. Work on this bridge began in 2023.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to a design consultant firm involved in a Railway Overbridge (ROB) project at Makarba, which has caused traffic chaos within two weeks of its inauguration.

The congestion prompted the civic body to widen the connecting road to implement immediate traffic solutions.

Ahmedabad-based DELF Consulting Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd, which, according to its website, is an extension of DELF – South Africa, was the design consultant for the Makarba ROB, which Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated on September 24 under the ‘Phatak-mukt Bharat’ Abhiyaan—a campaign to free roads from level crossings.

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The four-lane bridge, meant to ease traffic snarls caused by Level Crossing 24 on the Ahmedabad-Botad broad-gauge section, ended up landing at a junction on Corporate Road in southwest Ahmedabad and resulting in congestion on roads connecting the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.