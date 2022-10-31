Gujarat bridge collapse death toll rises to 133, 93 injured being treated

The death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat has risen to 133, official sources said Monday morning, even as search and rescue operation continued with teams from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force pitching in.

As many as 93 people have also been injured after the century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river and are being treated at both government and private hospitals. About 84 of them are being treated at the government hospital in Morbi, while nine are in a private hospital, the sources added.

However, Minister of State for Panchayat Brijesh Merja put the death toll at 132. Merja told The Indian Express, “One hundred and thirty-two people are confirmed dead so far and two persons are still reported missing. Search and rescue operation is still on and injured are being treated.”

Meanwhile, teams from the Indian Army, IAF, Navy, and Coast Guard have been called in to assist in rescue and relief operations in Morbi town where the bridge collapsed Sunday evening.

Two columns of the Army from Surendranagar and Bhuj and a team of Garud commandos from the Indian Air Force from Jamnagar are helping in the search and rescue operation. Two teams from the Indian Navy, which include 50 divers, have also been called in from Jamnagar and Porbandar. A medical team from the Army from Surendranagar has also been called in for assistance. Apart from this five teams of the NDRF, eight platoons of the SDRF, and seven teams from the fire brigade are already on the accident site.