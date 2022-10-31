scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Gujarat bridge collapse death toll rises to 133, 93 injured being treated

Teams from the Indian Army, IAF, Navy, and Coast Guard have been called in to assist in rescue and relief operations in Morbi town.

Rescue team members prepare to conduct relief operations overnight at Morbi town in Gujarat. (Express Photo)

The death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat has risen to 133, official sources said Monday morning, even as search and rescue operation continued with teams from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force pitching in.

As many as 93 people have also been injured after the century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river and are being treated at both government and private hospitals. About 84 of them are being treated at the government hospital in Morbi, while nine are in a private hospital, the sources added.

Teams from the Indian Army, IAF, Navy, and Coast Guard have been called in to assist in rescue and relief operations. (Express Photo)

However, Minister of State for Panchayat Brijesh Merja put the death toll at 132. Merja told The Indian Express, “One hundred and thirty-two people are confirmed dead so far and two persons are still reported missing. Search and rescue operation is still on and injured are being treated.”

Meanwhile, teams from the Indian Army, IAF, Navy, and Coast Guard have been called in to assist in rescue and relief operations in Morbi town where the bridge collapsed Sunday evening.

Rescue team members on their way to assist those dead and injured in the Morbi bridge collapse. (Express Photo)

Two columns of the Army from Surendranagar and Bhuj and a team of Garud commandos from the Indian Air Force from Jamnagar are helping in the search and rescue operation. Two teams from the Indian Navy, which include 50 divers, have also been called in from Jamnagar and Porbandar. A medical team from the Army from Surendranagar has also been called in for assistance. Apart from this five teams of the NDRF, eight platoons of the SDRF, and seven teams from the fire brigade are already on the accident site.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:02:16 am
Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat Live: Death toll rises to 133; state govt forms panel to probe

