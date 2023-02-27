Gujarat: Family of brain-dead tribal woman donates her organs

Relatives of a brain-dead tribal woman from Dang district admitted to the New Civil hospital (NCH) in Surat has decided to donate her organs to KD hospital in Ahmedabad, making it the first such donation from the district, according to doctors.

According to hospital sources, the 30-year-old woman, a resident of Vaghai taluka of Dang district who used to work as farm labourer, was hit by a truck on Vaghai main road on February 20. She was admitted to civil hospital in Tapi district from where she was referred to Surat NCH.

The woman, admitted to the intensive care unit, was declared brain-dead on February 26, the day when another patient of the same ward was also declared brain-dead.

The doctors of NCH convinced both the families to donate the organs of the patients and by Sunday evening, the tribal woman’s kidneys and liver were harvested and taken to the Ahmedabad hospital through a green corridor. Her body was then handed over to the family.

NCH Resident Medical officer (RMO) Dr Ketan Naik said, “This is the first organ donation done by a person in Dang. State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was informed about the organ donation by a tribal woman. The family requested us not to reveal their identity due to social pressure. The woman did not have children and her husband has also expressed willingness to donate his organs if something happens to him.”

Here it is to be noted that in January 2022, Surat New Civil Hospital got registration of Organ and Tissue Retrieval hospital from SOTTO since then the organ donation activities were carried out from NCH.