Gujarat: Boy, girl found hanging from tree in Aravalli

A boy and girl were found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in a village under Malpur Taluka of Aravalli on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the bodies of the two minors were found by the villagers around 4:30 am on Wednesday hanging from a tree near the village temple.

According to police, the boy was aged 17 years while the girl was aged 16 years and both belonged to the same village.

“The victims’ bodies were hanging using a single saree cloth. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and further reports are awaited. As of now an accidental death has been registered in the case since both families have not lodged any complaint. Further investigation is on,” said a police official at Malpur Police Station.

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat told The Indian Express that the case appeared to be of suicide prima facie but a probe has been launched in the matter.

The elder brother of the deceased boy told The Indian Express, “We don’t know why he took the extreme step with the girl. It appears that he might have been disturbed for some reason but we are not aware of it.”