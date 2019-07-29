Gujarat: Boy dies in wall collapse at an under-construction site

The Gotri police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old man after a wall of his under-construction house collapsed and fell on a seven-year-old boy. The boy, identified as Ajay Makwana, received grievous head injuries and was rushed to the Gotri hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, the Gotri police booked the owner of the house, Haribhai Bharwad, under charges of Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and later arrested him.

According to the police, Bharwad was constructing another floor in his house. Ajay lives with his parents opposite of Bharwad’s. On Saturday night, two children, including Ajay, were playing in the lane between the two houses when the incident happened. The partially-constructed brick wall facing the lane, collapsed and fell on Ajay.

“The boy’s family has alleged that there were no proper barricades or safety measures taken for the construction. The accused was on the top floor, watering the cemented floor when the wall collapsed. He has been sent to one-day police custody and we are investigating the case further,” K H Zankhat, the investigating officer in the case, said.