Gujarat DySP’s SUV crashes into 4, leaving 3 dead and 1 injured

Anand district police on Thursday booked a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Botad district, A A Saiyad, on charges of causing death due to rash and negligent driving after three persons were killed and another one injured when Saiyed allegedly crashed his speeding Sports Utility Vehicle into a group of persons standing beside a sugarcane juice stall at a highway hotel in Adas village of Anand district.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Saiyad was returning from Vadodara and driving his vehicle near the Adas bridge on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad highway. The DySP’s red-coloured SUV reportedly lost control and crashed into four persons, who were making a pit stop at a hotel while returning from Ahmedabad after visiting a temple near Vadodara.

Police said that the victims — originally from Banswara in Rajasthan and currently residing in Maninagar, Ahmedabad – had hired two cars for the pilgrimage. The group had stopped near Rajvi Hotel close to Adas bridge for lunch. After the meal, three men and a woman were standing near the roadside when the speeding vehicle suddenly swerved towards them. The impact was such that the sugarcane crusher was dragged nearly 40 feet from the spot and completely shattered.

Two persons died on the spot in the collision, while two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police Inspector J K Dodiya from Vasad police station told The Indian Express that a third victim succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Dodiya said, “The DySP was driving the car himself… He has also been injured in the crash. When the crash occurred, he got out of the vehicle and approached the hotel owner for a phone to call the police control room as his phone had been damaged in the accident. He also called the ambulance and had revealed his identity while stating that he had been involved in an accident.”

Dodiya said that as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, since Saiyad did not flee the spot of the accident, the offence would classify as a bailable one. “We have lodged the FIR and the process is on accordingly. Since he was injured, the doctors at Anand Community Health Center referred him to SSG hospital in Vadodara, where he was undergoing treatment… We will record his statement once he recovers.”