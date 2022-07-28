Gujarat: Opposition says ‘BJP failed to enforce Prohibition Act’

July 28, 2022 1:54:03 am
As death toll in the Botad-Ahmedabad hooch tragedy rose to 42 Wednesday, opposition parties demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed in enforcing the Prohibition Act strictly.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia visited Rojid village in Botad, where 11 people died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor. Italia visited the families of the deceased and also held a protest outside the BJP district office in Botad demanding Sanghavi’s resignation.
“The people of Barwala taluka told me that any honest police officer posted here would be transferred soon. When those in power start weakening the law and order for their selfish interests, then how will the common man feel safe? It is said that every year, liquor worth Rs 10,000 crore is sold in Gujarat despite prohibition. Where is all this money going,” said Italia.
Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor held a press conference in Bhavnagar after meeting the victims of hooch tragedy.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Liquor is being brought in villages of Gujarat in trucks, tractors, four-wheelers, motorcycles and cycles. I invite the ‘super CM’ of Gujarat CR Paatil to visit these villages with me where liquor is being brought in tankers… Policemen pilot these trips… I will also tell you the name of those involved in wholesale business of liquor with the help of police and BJP leaders,” he said.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers burned the effigy of Sanghavi in Ahmedabad, demanding his immediate resignation. Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Gujarat University.
Later on Wednesday evening, a delegation of Congress leaders headed by leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva also met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted a memorandum seeking justice for the hooch tragedy victims.
Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani also took to Twitter to criticise the state government terming the deaths as due to “chemical poisoning”.
“Those who are calling this hooch tragedy a chemical poisoning incident are insulting the families of the deceased. They think people of Gujarat are fools,” said Mevani.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Gujarat reports 979 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death
Govt unveils Semiconductor Policy, to set up Semicon city
Act that gives L-G an edge new flashpoint between him, Speaker
More liquor shops could shut in Delhi
Politicians should stop distributing liquor during polls: Alpesh
Monkeypox suspect in LNJP but lesions inconsistent with virus
Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
BJP youth worker’s murder: Bommai cancels government’s anniversary celebrations
Bombay HC grants interim relief from arrest to man booked for rape
Horoscope Today, July 28, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Mangroves prevented saltwater ingress during Nisarga, Tauktae cyclones: Study
Maharashtra surpasses 2021’s cholera cases in seven months, reports most fatalities in a decade