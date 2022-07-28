scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Gujarat: Opposition says ‘BJP failed to enforce Prohibition Act’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia visited Rojid village in Botad, where 11 people died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 28, 2022 1:54:03 am
NSUI members protest by burning the effigy of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at Bapunagar.

As death toll in the Botad-Ahmedabad hooch tragedy rose to 42 Wednesday, opposition parties demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed in enforcing the Prohibition Act strictly.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia visited Rojid village in Botad, where 11 people died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor. Italia visited the families of the deceased and also held a protest outside the BJP district office in Botad demanding Sanghavi’s resignation.

“The people of Barwala taluka told me that any honest police officer posted here would be transferred soon. When those in power start weakening the law and order for their selfish interests, then how will the common man feel safe? It is said that every year, liquor worth Rs 10,000 crore is sold in Gujarat despite prohibition. Where is all this money going,” said Italia.

MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party stage a protest over the hooch tragedy near the Gandhi statue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor held a press conference in Bhavnagar after meeting the victims of hooch tragedy.

“Liquor is being brought in villages of Gujarat in trucks, tractors, four-wheelers, motorcycles and cycles. I invite the ‘super CM’ of Gujarat CR Paatil to visit these villages with me where liquor is being brought in tankers… Policemen pilot these trips… I will also tell you the name of those involved in wholesale business of liquor with the help of police and BJP leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers burned the effigy of Sanghavi in Ahmedabad, demanding his immediate resignation. Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Gujarat University.

Later on Wednesday evening, a delegation of Congress leaders headed by leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva also met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted a memorandum seeking justice for the hooch tragedy victims.

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani also took to Twitter to criticise the state government terming the deaths as due to “chemical poisoning”.

“Those who are calling this hooch tragedy a chemical poisoning incident are insulting the families of the deceased. They think people of Gujarat are fools,” said Mevani.

