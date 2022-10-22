Gujarat bonanza: health checkups, relief for dam oustees & fishermen

WITH the election notification days away, the Gujarat government made a slew of announcements a day ahead of Dhanteras that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities and the Gujarati New Year: from freeing up land for dam oustees, financial aid and VAT relief for fishermen, waiver of traffic violation penalties until Bhai dooj to health check-ups for construction workers and appointment letters to clerks, besides the Diwali bonus for employees.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Friday that over 18,000 acres of compensatory land given to around 16,000 project-affected people of Ukai Dam project in Tapi will be converted into Old Tenure from New Tenure without charging any premium. The earlier tenure prevented beneficiaries from getting bank loans against their plots or selling them.

The government, “in a special case” decided to convert the land parcels into Old Tenure, a statement said.

The government also doubled the finciancial assistance to fishermen having out board machine (OBM) boats. Earlier, the OBM boat-owning fishermen used to get Rs 25 per litre of kerosene for a maximum of 150 litres per month or 1472 litres per year. This has been hiked to Rs 50 per litre for a maximum of 1500 litre a year. This will benefit around 4000 small fishermen. Similar benefits were announced for fishermen owing petrol-run OBM boats.

The government allowed fishermen to buy diesel from any government-recognised diesel pump and avail of the VAT relief on its purchase. Also cleared was the release of Rs 7.72 crore to 1287 small fishermen as assistance to buy two-stroke/four- stroke in-board machines or out-board machines. These were fishermen whose financial assistance for the years between 2016-17 and 2020-21 was pending. Each fisherman was entitled to Rs 60,000. VAT relief was announced for higher amounts of diesel for both small and large boats.

Industies minister Jagdish Vishwakarma gave appointment letters to 101 persons recruited as senior clerks in the cooperation department. Labour Minister Brijesh Merja announced the launch of a health screening scheme and helpline (155372) for organised workers in the state. Preventive checkups will be provided to organised workers including construction workers and their families — a set of 17 different medical tests will be provided at their doorstep.

Diwali bonuses will be paid to 7.71 lakh employees across the state. The decision to provide bonus for year 2021-22 will cost Rs 956 crore. Officials said the bonus is given every year by private companies employing 100 or more workers.

Advertisement

In Surat, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced that from today until midnight on October 27, the traffic police will not penalize anybody across the state who are caught for violation of traffic rules. Violators caught by traffic police for driving vehicles without helmets or driving without license will be given a red rose. “We have taken the decision, keeping in mind the hard-earned money of citizens, which can be used to purchase small things during the festive season, does not go into the hands of traffic cops, as a penalty amount. I appeal to the citizens to follow traffic rules but if you have made a mistake of violating traffic rules, I assure you that traffic cops will not penalize you,” he said.

(with INPUTS FROM AVINASH NAIR in Ahmedabad and kamaal saiyed in Surat)