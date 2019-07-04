Godhra: Bogus Ayushman Bharat health cards issued, 3 booked

Rajgadh police in Panchmahals has booked three persons, including an employee of a Community Health Centre (CHC), for issuing bogus health cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to non BPL (below poverty line) families.

Advertising

The scam was detected on June 24 at an orthopaedic hospital in Godhra. On suspicion, health officials corroborated details with the government list of beneficiaries and confirmed that the card was fake. Following an internal investigation, a formal complaint was lodged against three persons — Nilessh Rathwa, who was employed on a contractual basis at the CHC in Halol as the village level e-gram (VLE), the data operator and finance assistant Hina Bariya and administrator of Halol Primary Health Centre Vijay Darji.

According to the complainant Dr Minesh Doshi, health officer in-charge of Halol-Goghamba block, the main accused Nilesh falsely provided documents of another person not featuring on the list of beneficiaries of the Ayushman health card. The actual beneficiary did not get a health card, Doshi alleged. Nilesh acquired the OTP (one-time password) from Vijay Darji, verified documents, made a false entry and issued the card.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 114 (abettor present). No arrests have been made so far.

Doshi alleged in his complaint that during their investigation they found out that the fake cards were being issued to non-BPL families at a charge of Rs 2,500. “We are verifying the details of the complaint, and finding out if more such cards were issued and investigating the individual roles played by the three accused in the case,” investigating officer GJ Amin said.