Gujarat body to donate brass coin with message against untouchability for new Parliament building

A human rights organisation in Gujarat has initiated a campaign to donate a coin with a message against untouchability to central government to be laid in the foundation of the new Parliament building.

These coins will be made from the brass utensils and articles collected from the people of Gujarat.

The initiative was launched by Ahmedabad-based voluntary organisation, Navsarjan Trust, from its campus at Nani Devati village near Sanand on March 20. On the first day, the organization received over 500 kg brass utensils and articles from people. It is planning to collect around 2000 kg brass to be converted into a 1,111 milligram diameter coin with the question – Will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047? – engraved on it along with the images of Dr B R Ambedkar-led Mahad Satyagrah. Then, it is planned; the coin will be given to be laid in the foundation of the new Parliament building.

Macwan from Navsarjan Trust said, “New Parliament building is coming up. We must have a beautiful new building… But what is important is that what will happen after having a new Parliament building? Because, even after 75 years of the Independence, untouchability is still prevailing. So, the message is if it is one country, then there should be only one nation. Because of untouchability, it is like two nations in every village…”

“We are having a cultural tradition that when we build a new house, we put a brass article in its foundation for peace and prosperity. Similarly, we want to give this 2000-kg brass coin to be laid in the foundation of the new Parliament building,” he added.

In a connected initiative, Navsarjan Trust, has also launched a campaign to collect total Rs 1 crore from the people of the country as contribution towards the construction of new Parliament building. As part of the initiative, a Re 1 coin will be collected from the people voluntarily.

“People will also contribute 1 rupee coin for the upcoming Parliament house. After all, the Parliament is the only political and moral temple of all the citizens, which is mandated to protect the rights of all its citizens as enshrined in the India’s Constitution,” Macwan said.

According to Macwan, the 2000-kg coin is expected to be ready by three months and it will be taken to Delhi in a march by August 15, 2022 along with the Re 1 coins worth total Rs 1 crore.

Macwan said that similar initiative will also be launched by some other voluntary organisations in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Representatives from these states were present at the event on March 21 of Navsarjan Trust.