Gujarat: Bodies of 2 labourers recovered from Dhadhar river after day-long search

A day after two farm labourers were swept away by the Dadhar river in Itola village, their bodies were recovered 6 kms downstream on Sunday. The deceased, Raju Payasa and Sikander Pargi, were crossing the causeway in their village while on their way to work on Saturday afternoon, when they were swept away into the river. Along with Raju and Sikander, Raju’s brother Maju Payasa was also swept away by the heavy currents, but he had managed to rescue himself from the flow of the water.

Fire brigade and local police were informed, who along with the help of local swimmers had initiated a search operation on Saturday itself. However, they were unable to locate the two till late Saturday evening and the search operation was suspended. It was resumed again on Sunday morning, following which their bodies were found and fished out of the river. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Vadodara rural police.