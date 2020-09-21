Gujarat: Boat capsizes in Tapi river, 1 dead, 5 saved

According to police, the deceased children accidentally got themselves locked in the sliding closet while they were playing.

A boat capsized in the Tapi river near Uchchhal of Tapi Vyara on Saturday night in which one person died and five others were rescued.

According to police, a boat with six fishermen was out in the Tapi river on Saturday evening for fishing when it capsized close to the shore near Uchchhal. Locals managed to save five fishermen, while a 61-year-old fisherman went missing.

Next morning on Sunday, a rescue operation was launched by the fire safety team in Tapi Vyara and the body of the missing fisherman was recovered.

“The deceased has been identified as Miraji Gamit of Sundarpur village in Uchchhal and all fishermen on the boat belonged to the same village. The rescue operation ended on Sunday morning around 10 am when the body was found,” said a police officer at Tapi Vyara.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.