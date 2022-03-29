Gujarat board exams: Students return with bouts of excitement and anxiety

Examination halls witnessed bouts of anxiety, panic and some excitement as students returned, some after two years, to take the offline Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations that began Monday. While parents rallied behind offline examinations as a sign of things returning to normal.

The first day was also marked by the tragic death of a 17-year old student Aman Sheikh from a suspected heart attack at a centre in Ahmedabad.

The helpline run by the Gujarat State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSB) recorded nearly 3,500 calls over the last two weeks, averaging 250 calls everyday. Nervous students who rang up the helpline said they “could not remember anything”.

In March 2020, when the pandemic struck and the first Covid-19 case was reported from Gujarat, exams were on and schools were asked to conduct optional online exams for non-board classes for the academic years 2019-2020 and 2020-21.

Last year, students were mass promoted as the state board did not conduct exams. Thus, there were more concerns for Class 10 students who were taking offline exams after a gap of two years.

On Monday, nearly15 lakh Class 10 and 12 students appeared for the exam.

Data accessed by the Indian Express revealed some of the most common concerns raised by students in the helpline, even a day before the exams, were seeking guidance in how to retain what they have prepared for their board exams, how to write answers within a stipulated time, and how to get good marks among others.

Tabassum and Salim Shaikh waited in the scorching heat outside Suman high school in Dindoli where their son Rehan, a student of M P Liliyawala school at Parvat Patiya in Surat, was taking the Class 10 boards.

Rehan told The Indian Express after the exam, “I slept at 1 am and woke up at 6 am and started studying. It was like after two years of the covid pandemic, we were scared. We gave our last offline exams in school in February 2022. School had taken exams with the same pattern of board.

“First, I had gone through the question paper and ticked those questions which were easy and double ticked those which were hard. My parents sat on the roadside in the scorching heat for three hours, when I was giving exams. My father had taken leave from the job. I am quite happy now, as I feel confident that I will do well in rest of the papers,” he added.

In Rajkot, the examination began in 285 centres across the district. Both students and parents expressed happiness about examinations being conducted and a semblance of normalcy in life returning.

Schools too expressed concerns for their students. Rakesh Patel, principal of Tripada School in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, said, “Since the last offline exam written by a Class 10 student was in Class 7, they were scared and a few panicked too. Add to this a new place other than their home and school as well as under CCTV cameras, students initially felt uneasy. So much so that they could not write their basic details like roll numbers in words and numbers.”

Students in Vadodara also were happy to take offline exams. Saika Arab of New Horizon school, Vadodara was happy to take the “experience of a board exam” in Class 10.

Tirth Rana of Vadodara’s Maharani English High School said, “Most of us did not assume that it would be an online exam so we are definitely prepared. It was fun to be back in the examination hall and has motivated me to study better.” From the same school, Prachi Pawar who took the Class 10 exam felt mass promotions were “not a good idea for meritorious students”.

Experts shared that students will be confident and normal as they sit for their coming exams, there were others who expressed happiness that examinations are being conducted and that a semblance of normalcy is returning.