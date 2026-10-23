Hospitalised during Vadnagar to Varanasi yatra, BJYM worker dies; PM Modi condoles

A 29-year-old worker of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Gujarat BJP died after his health deteriorated during the party’s Seva Sankalp Yatra that was carried out from Vadnagar to Varanasi between September 17 and October 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the father of the deceased party worker, expressing his sadness […]

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadOct 23, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Hospitalised during Vadnagar to Varanasi yatra, BJYM worker dies; PM condolesVrajesh Pavagadhi
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A 29-year-old worker of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Gujarat BJP died after his health deteriorated during the party’s Seva Sankalp Yatra that was carried out from Vadnagar to Varanasi between September 17 and October 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the father of the deceased party worker, expressing his sadness over the demise. Modi also reportedly called the father of the deceased worker to express his sympathies last week.

The party worker, Vrajesh Pavagadhi, was part of the Seva Sankalp Yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi that was organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public office. The yatra was flagged off by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah in the presence of many senior leaders of the BJP and its allies.

Party sources said that Pavagadhi was not well, but joined the yatra without informing the party out of his enthusiasm.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Before the yatra, he was not well and had a fever. He was taking medicines. During the yatra too, he kept taking medicines. His health had deteriorated in Madhya Pradesh and was shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal. From Bhopal, he was airlifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad and we tried our best to provide him with the best medical treatment. However, the infection he had got had spread to his brain and he died of bacterial meningitis in the intervening night of October 12-13,” said a party office bearer, who was part of the yatra accompanying Vrajesh, on the condition of anonymity.

Vrajesh’s father Mahesh said, “Before the Seva Sankalp Yatra, Vrajesh had fever. But he took it very casually and did not get (medical) tests done, instead took medicines from a medical store and doctor.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments