Hospitalised during Vadnagar to Varanasi yatra, BJYM worker dies; PM Modi condoles

A 29-year-old worker of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Gujarat BJP died after his health deteriorated during the party’s Seva Sankalp Yatra that was carried out from Vadnagar to Varanasi between September 17 and October 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the father of the deceased party worker, expressing his sadness over the demise. Modi also reportedly called the father of the deceased worker to express his sympathies last week.

The party worker, Vrajesh Pavagadhi, was part of the Seva Sankalp Yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi that was organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public office. The yatra was flagged off by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah in the presence of many senior leaders of the BJP and its allies.