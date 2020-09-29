Gujarat BJP’s Kisan Cell to hold Khatla Bethak

Kisan cell of Gujarat BJP will hold Khatla Bethak with farmers from October next month, it added. (Express Photo/Representational)

Even as farmers are protesting against the Agriculture reform Bill passed by the Central government, Gujarat BJP’s Kisan Cell has planned to organise Khatla Bethak (meeting on cot) with farmers across the state from October, said an official release from the party Monday.

Quoting Gujarat BJP vice-president IK Jadeja, the release said that the Bill will open the doors of prosperity for the farmers, but opposition Congress was spreading misinformation about the Bill. So, to inform the farmers about the benefits of the Bill, the

Kisan cell of Gujarat BJP will hold Khatla Bethak with farmers from October next month, it added.

