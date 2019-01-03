Vadodara: At BJP’s ‘Khatla Bethak’, men take centre stage, women on the sidelines

Women remained visibly absent at the ‘Khatla Bethak’ session held at Indrad village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district, which was organised in the presence of state BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday.

Of the total 100 people present to interact with Vaghani and Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar, less than ten women were present at the event.

The ‘khatla bethak’ sessions were started by the BJP on Tuesday and will go on till January 9 across 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in view of the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Vaghani said, “Across 50,000 polling stations and 10,000 shakti kendras of the BJP, we are organising these ‘khatla bethaks’ in the state. These sessions are being organised with MPs, MLAs, chairmen where we sit with them and talk about the various schemes of the present government and how have these benefited them and what are the challenges they face and how they can be sorted.”

The discussions at the bethak ranged from schemes provided by the government, beneficiaries of these schemes, availability of basic facilities, including drinking water, medical facilities, education and the situation of the village now (under the BJP government) and then (under the Congress government).

Vaghani raised questions about what were the conditions prevailing in the village 20-25 years ago and how were the conditions now. Most of the discussions at the session had men of all groups as the main contributor, while some women were only seen standing at a distance and a few were observing the bethak from their houses.

Explaining their low participation in the session, women from the village said that they had men representing the family at the bethak and they were never specifically asked to attend it. “All the men of the house were there, we were not required, so we did not go. Had they asked us to go and speak, we would have,” said Manjula Parmar, 48.

She added, “We did not have any specific issue to share as such. All facilities are provided in the village.”

“My sons were there to attend the bethak and all the ladies of the house went to the farm for work so we could not attend the session,” said Revaben Parmar, 58.

Kalidas Rathore, sarpanch of the village, told The Indian Express: “There were women seated on the side.”