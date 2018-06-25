Gujarat: BJP’s Chintan Shivir has 10-point agenda on winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats

(From left to right) Nitin Patel, Jitubhai Vaghani, CM Rupani, Bhupendra Yadav at the meet on Sunday. (From left to right) Nitin Patel, Jitubhai Vaghani, CM Rupani, Bhupendra Yadav at the meet on Sunday.

EYEING TO retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the 2019 general elections, the BJP kicked off its two-day Chintan Shivir in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While BJP president Amit Shah scheduled to preside over the meeting on the concluding day on Monday, senior leaders of the party, led by BJP general secretary and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP joint general secretary V Satish, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani met here along with nearly 35 senior party leaders to prepare the roadmap of the party’s election campaign. Among them were tribal leaders Jasvantsinh Bhabhor from Dahod and former minister Mangubhai Patel from Navsari. Also, leaders from north Gujarat, including former minister Shankar Chaudhary and Union Minister Haribhai Chaudhary, were also present.

The discussions, sources said, revolved around ten points such as how to reach out to every household with the central and state government schemes in the most effective way, how to utilise party members — right from state parmukh to right down to booth-level workers, and analysis of the party’s position in each of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“At present, the BJP holds all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. A roadmap to retain these 26 seats in the 2019 elections along with analysis of these seats, discussion on organisational activities to be undertaken in the future are part of this two-day Chintan Shivir,” state BJP vice-president I K Jadeja said.

Repeating the 2014 victory by winning all the 26 Lok Sabha seats is holds great significance to the party as Gujarat is both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah’s home state. However, the last year’s Assembly elections dented the party’s strength when its strength dropped to 99 in the 182-member House.

On Tuesday, Shah will attend an event where those affected by the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency will be felicitated, the party said in a statement.

