Gujarat BJP youth wing to hold statewide yatra to mark 75 years of Independence

To celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Gujarat BJP’s youth wing will organise a 20-day Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Yatra in Gujarat from April 6, the saffron party’s foundation day. The 3,000-km march will be flagged off from Ahmedabad and will cover 80 Assembly constituencies before concluding in Surat on April 25.

Prashant Korat, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said the march would have tableaus on themes related to Independence and freedom fighters. It would be flagged off from a stadium in Bapunagar by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Paatil, the national president of the party’s youth wing, Tejasvi Surya, and organising general secretary Ratnakar.

Replying to reporters’ queries, Korat said the march had nothing to do with upcoming Assembly elections.

The march will first cover north Gujarat followed by Saurashtra, central Gujarat and then south Gujarat. “Our district units will also carry out similar yatras in their areas. And 750 bikers will join this yatra. It will have 400 welcome points. During these 20 days of the yatra, around 150 public meetings will be held across the state,” Korat said.

Besides freedom fighters’ houses, workers of the youth wing would visit houses of soldiers killed in the line of duty since Independence as well as frontline health workers who died fighting Covid-19. Also, the workers would collect soil from the courtyards of these houses in a copper pot. An announcement on the soil thus collected would be made at the concluding ceremony of the march in Surat.