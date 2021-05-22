Gujarat: BJP workers seek action against AAP chief for calling BJP’s Paatil ‘bootlegger’

Seven BJP workers have handed over application to seven police stations in Surat city on Thursday night requesting action against Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia for allegedly calling BJP MP of Navsari and state BJP president C R Paatil a former “bootlegger”.

After cyclone Tauktae hit the state on May 18, Italia in a post on his Facebook page sought to know how badly people were affected by it.

One user who goes by the name Umesh Maradiya responded in Gujarati by asking for a particular brand of alcohol. To this, Italia allegedly replied, “Maaji bootlegger ane haal ma Navsari na saansad C R Paatil no sampark karo, mel padi jashe (Contact former bootlegger and present MP of Navsari, he can manage).

The conversation between Italia and Maradiya has already gone viral on social media.

One of the complainants, Vipul Sorathia, who handed over application to Kapodara police station, mentioned that liquor is prohibited in Gujarat, and Paatil is an elected MP and political leader. Calling him a bootlegger is defamatory.

Reacting to the controversy, Surat city AAP president Mahendra Navadia said, “It was a question raised by one Umesh Maradiya to which our state president had responded. We don’t find anything wrong in Italia’s answer. For the last three days, Gopalbhai and our entire AAP team have been doing humanitarian work helping those affected by the cyclone. BJP is doing nothing. They are jealous of our work, and therefore handed over the applications.”

Kapodara police station police inspector A J Chaudhary said, “We have got an application late on Thursday night. We will record statements of the applicants, collect evidence and see if any offence can be registered. If needed, we will also call Italia and take his statements.” Italia could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.