Gujarat: BJP ward president, 7 others held for taking part in a birthday party

Medical officials in Vadodara’s Nagarwada after a person tested positive in the area. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana ) Medical officials in Vadodara’s Nagarwada after a person tested positive in the area. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana )

BJP president of Ward No. 7 and seven others were arrested by the Vadodara police after they were found celebrating a birthday party violating the lockdown norms, police said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when those arrested met at the residence of the Ward president Anil Parmar in Tulsiwad area of the city to celebrate Parmar’s birthday.

Following the celebrations, the photographs posted by the attendees themselves on various social media sites had gone viral. The photographs which went viral show the residents standing in close proximity to each other, eating cake while posing for the camera.

“They had shared the videos and photographs from which we have identified eight persons so far. We are identifying the rest. All of them have been sent for medical examination as per protocols,” said Karelibaug police inspector R A Jadeja.

The persons identified from the photograph and named in the FIR apart from Parmar are Manish Parmar, Nakul Parmar, Dakshesh Parmar, Mehul Solanki, Chandrakant Brahmbre, Rakesh Parmar and Dhaval Parmar.

All of them have been booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

