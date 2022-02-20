Gujarat BJP tweets caricature of blast case convicts, triggers row

A caricature tweeted by the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 49 persons convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case were sentenced by the court has sparked a controversy.

The caricature shows men wearing skull caps in noose with words “Satyamev Jayate” and “No Forgiveness to those spreading terror”.

The caricature was posted on the official verified handle of Gujarat BJP (@BJP4Gujarat), on February 19 when the detailed court judgement was made public. The tweet has been widely circulated on social media, invoking various reactions.

Gujarat Congress accused the BJP of taking advantage of the judgement through “controversial tweets”.

“Terrorism has no religion and no one knows it better than Congress party which has lost two former Prime Ministers to it. Today the BJP is rejoicing through controversial tweets and taking advantage of the court judgement. However, such judgements should not be looked through political prism and any opportunity to take political mileage out of it must be avoided,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Gujarat BJP’s media cell convener Yagnesh Dave said, “The caricature was made (by the party) on the basis of the reports on newspapers and news channels and there is no intention of targeting any community.”

Dave said that all the newspapers and TV channels had published/broadcast the original photos of the convicts and the caricature was prepared on the basis of those reports.

When pointed out that media reports did not carry pictures of all the convicts wearing skull caps, Dave refused to explain it. He said that the purpose of the tweet was to welcome the unprecedented judgement.